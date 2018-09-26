CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A Pinellas County judge agreed Wednesday to keep Michael Drejka's new home address confidential and out of public court records.

One of Drejka's three attorneys, Lysa Clifton, said Drejka and his wife have been getting death threats at their home and that "there's been a hit on his head."

"He wants to remain safe in his home," Clifton said outside the Pinellas County Justice Center on Wednesday. "To protect his safety; that's why we filed it."

Clifton also said she had received a death threat and filed a police report Tuesday evening. She said people were "getting pizza delivered to cars outside" Drejka's house and "going to his neighbors and asking them stuff."

"He doesn't like the spotlight," Clifton said. "That's why [the media] couldn't find any pictures of him."

Clifton said Drejka is planning to move at the end of the month. Because he is out on bond, his new address will be reported to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the clerk's office, but it will not be public record.

A pre-trial hearing is set for Oct. 19.

Drejka was charged with manslaughter in the July 19 fatal shooting of Markeis McGlockton during an argument over a convenience store parking spot. Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri didn't initially arrest Drejka, citing Florida's controversial "stand your ground" law.

Detectives arrested Drejka on Aug. 13 after the State Attorney's office reviewed the case and charged Drejka with manslaughter. Drejka formally pleaded not guilty to manslaughter on Aug. 17.

From Jail, Drejka gave an exclusive interview to 10News anchor Reginald Roundtree, in which Drejka said he doesn't "need any of this spotlight."

Drejka bonded out of jail on Sept. 24. He posted 10 percent of his $100,000 bond.

