Seminole Middle School student arrested, accused of sending threatening text message

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, a 12-year-old student at Seminole Middle School was arrested and accused of sending a threatening text message.

According to deputies, the student sent a text message to his friend Monday morning, saying "hi. It's me. Ima shoot up the school."

The person who received the message immediately reported it to school administrators, according to a report from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The school resource officer then contacted the student who sent the text and removed him from class, the report said.

According to deputies, the 12-year-old admitted to sending the text message as a joke to his friend using the messaging app "Text Now." The student was then arrested and charged with communications or threats of a mass shooting and has been taken to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

This incident came on a day when Seminole Middle and other schools in the area were reportedly already on high-alert from a similar threat of a school shooting from a Snapchat message. According to detectives, the two incidents are not believed to be related.

For parents looking to protect their families while using social media, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office offers an online toolbox.

