LARGO, Fla. — Update on Monday, Jan 21, 2019: The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office found a missing 73-year-old man safe.

James Alcoba is in good medical condition and is being reunited with his family, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities found Alcoba in Citrus County.

Original Story on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019: A 73-year-old man has been missing for hours, and police have issued a Silver Alert in hopes of finding him.

James Alcoba last was seen at home around noon Sunday in the area of 12500 Ulmerton Road, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

They say he might be traveling with a Yorkshire Terrier dog.

Alcoba is about 5-feet-9-inches tall, 220 pounds with brown eyes and short gray hair. It's believed he's driving a beige 2009 Chrysler Town and Country with Florida tag JSGG16.

The sheriff's office adds he suffers from dementia and likely left home without his medication.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911.

