Man accused of impaired boating after hours-long search for missing boater on Gandy Beach

At around 8:28 p.m. Saturday, rescue crews arrived at Gandy Beach in St. Petersburg to begin looking for the missing boater, authorities say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After an hours-long search Sunday evening out on Gandy Beach for a missing boater, officials say they found the man they were looking for.

When onshore, the man was arrested for boating while impaired, a spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told 10 Tampa Bay.

At around 8:28 p.m., rescue crews arrived at Gandy Beach in St. Petersburg to begin looking for the missing boater, authorities say.

After several hours into the search, crews were able to locate the missing man onshore and arrested him, the FWC says.

The investigation of the incident remains ongoing.