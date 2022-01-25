Missing St. Pete boy found safe

St. Pete police say 9-year-old Julian Ali has been found and is safe.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Update: St. Pete police say 9-year-old Julian Ali has been found and is safe.

---

Previous story: Have you seen Julian Ali? St. Petersburg Police Department officers are searching for the missing 9-year-old.

Officers say he was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Monday leaving Bay Vista Elementary located on 5900 Dr. MLK St. S.

Julian is about 4-feet tall and weighs around 80 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan pants with red and white shoes. He may be riding a blue and white bike.

Detectives say they searched for him throughout the night and are continuing to search areas near realtives' homes.

According to the department, Julian ran away in November and again earlier this month. He was located by patrol officers each time.

If you've seen Julian or know where he is, contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.