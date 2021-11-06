Missing Child Alert issued for St. Pete teen

The area of the intersection at 34th Street and 1st Avenue South is reportedly her last known location.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for 13-year-old Madison Taylor who was last seen in St. Petersburg, a news release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports.

She is described as 5 feet-5 inches, weighing 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black leggings with skulls on the right side.

It's possible Taylor drags her right foot from the way she tends to walk toe to heel, the alert explains.