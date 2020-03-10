Missing Child Alert issued for child missing after carjacking in Pinellas Park, police say

Marqus Perkins was last seen with his uncle during a carjacking in a McDonald's parking lot.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A child is missing after his uncle carjacked a vehicle with a mother and two children inside, police say.

Police say they are trying to find 6-year-old Marqus Perkins who was with his uncle, Frederick Canady, who was identified as the man who carjacked a mother while she and her two children were still inside the car.

Officers say they aren't sure where Perkins is and have issued an Missing Child Alert for him.

Perkins is 4 foot 3 inches, weighs 85 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a red Adidas jacket with white stripes down the sleeve with a gray Puma shirt underneath and navy blue Puma slides.

The stolen car is a 2009 light blue Kia Sedona van with FL tag Z883JA.

Please share! FL MISSING CHILD Alert for Marqus Perkins, a black male, 6, last seen in Pinellas Park, may be in the company of Frederick Canady, a black male, may be traveling in a 2009 blue Kia Sorento, FL tag Z883JA. Contact Pinellas Park PD at 727-369-7864 or 911. pic.twitter.com/4ukV9VAyRA — FDLE (@fdlepio) October 3, 2020

Officers say the carjacking happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday. Canady first tried to break into two cars in the McDonald's parking lot on 7001 US HWY 19 N in Pinellas Park. He then successfully broke into a third car and drove off with a woman and her two children still inside.

A short time later, police say Canady forced the woman and her kids to get out of the car. He then drove off.

Police say Perkins was not part of the carjacking, but had been with Canady all day and was at the McDonald's at the time. He and Canady arrived at the scene on a bicycle. Perkins was not at the McDonald's when police arrived and officers don't know where he currently is, but say he may still be with Canady.

The motive for the carjacking is unknown, police say.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Perkins or Canady is

asked to contact the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864 or

Pinellas County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS(8577).

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

