Have you seen Rory? Police search for missing 17-year-old from Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Have you seen Rory? Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old who they say has autism.
Clearwater police say Rory Wertz was last seen around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Arcturas Avenue.
Wertz was last seen wearing dark pants and a white t-shirt. Officers say he is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.
He is known to frequent the area around the Clearwater Mall, according to police.
Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to contact Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.
