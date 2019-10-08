Update: Clearwater police say she's been found.

The previous story is below.

---

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A search is underway for a missing woman who has Alzheimer's disease.

Jessica Talley, 63, last was reported to be in the area of Richards Avenue and Drew Street, according to the Clearwater Police Department. She has been reported missing since early Saturday morning.

It's believed she walked away from home.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 727-562-4242.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.