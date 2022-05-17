x
Pinellas County

UPDATE: 11-year-old girl found after vanishing from elementary school in Clearwater

Police say they have located her.
Credit: Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. — UPDATE: The missing girl has been found, according to police.

Previous story below:

Investigators in the Tampa Bay area are trying to find a missing girl who disappeared from school.

The Clearwater Police Department says 11-year-old Sterling Bowes walked away from Plumb Elementary School on Lakeview Road. That was Tuesday morning. Officers say she hasn't been seen since.

At the time, she appeared to be wearing a gray T-shirt with a pink design on the front. No further information was immediately released.

Anyone with information about Bowes' location is urged to call Clearwater PD at 727-562-4242.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

