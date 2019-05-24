CLEARWATER, Fla. — UPDATE: Myking Worboys was found safe near Druid Road in Clearwater near where he went missing. Police said a driver reported seeing him after seeing his photo on social media.
Clearwater police are looking for a man with autism who went missing Thursday night.
Police say Myking Worboys, 18, was last seen near Keystone Court in the Live Oak neighborhood near Druid Road and S Lake Drive. Police say his family is concerned about him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.
