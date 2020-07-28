Car of missing St. Petersburg woman, daughter seen in Tennessee

Police believe the pair stayed at a hotel in Mississippi.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Angela Jolley, 46, and her daughter, Alexis, 19, were last seen by Angela's stepfather at their home on the evening of July 23.

Where the pair is now is anyone's guess.

On Tuesday, St. Petersburg Police held a news conference on the investigation of their disappearance. Angela was supposed to report for work on Friday at 6:30 a.m., they say.

At 6:52 a.m., she was seen on surveillance video at the GTE Financial Bank taking money out.

When Angela didn't show up at work, her boss went to her home in the 4600 block of 38th Avenue North to check on her and when he couldn't find her, he called police.

Detectives showed up at the home to conduct a search and talk with Angela's stepfather, who lives with them. Both of the women's phones and other electronic devices were found inside the home, according to police.

Investigators say there was no sign of a struggle or violence in the home.

Through various investigative techniques, police discovered the mom and daughter passed through Valdosta, Georgia, on Interstate 75 around 11:29 a.m. Friday.

Their car was later spotted in Columbus, Mississippi.

Detectives believe they stayed in a hotel overnight in Mississippi before Angela's car was last seen at 7:09 a.m. Saturday entering Tennessee, just south of Memphis.

Detectives said that they have every right to travel away from the area without notifying friends and family. However, they cannot rule out the possibility of foul play.

The search for them will continue until detectives can verify Angela and Alexis are safe.

The family's two dogs are believed to be with the mother and daughter.

St. Pete Police give update on the search for missing mother and daughter St. Pete Police give update on the search for missing mother and daughter LIVE NOW: St. Pete Police are giving an update on the search for Angela and Alexis Jolley, who have been missing for nearly a week. Police say they left their phones at home and the family says their two dogs are also missing. https://bit.ly/2WZUn9m Posted by 10 Tampa Bay on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

What other people are reading right now: