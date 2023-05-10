'There is something terribly wrong': Pinellas County dad asking community for help locating his missing daughter

Charlasetta Grau, 19, goes by "Etta" and hasn't been seen since September 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — A Pinellas County father is asking the community for help with finding his daughter who disappeared one year ago.

Charlasetta Grau, 19, goes by "Etta" and hasn't been seen since September 2022. Her dad, Anthony Grau, is asking the community to be on the lookout.

"It’s like she walked off the face of the world," Anthony Grau stated.

Anthony said Etta was last seen in September 2022 at the Crosswinds mobile home park in Pinellas County where she was staying with friends.

"She got up in the middle of the night and disappeared from this park last September," Anthony explained.

Since then, no one has been in contact with her — even on social media.

"By her not being on social media, there is something terribly wrong," Anthony stated.

He fears without any communication with family or friends, Etta could be in danger.

"The concerns are she’s no longer with us," Anthony said.

While Etta is 19 years old and technically an adult, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office issued a purple alert for her in March 2023 because she has a mental disability.

"She’s 19 years old, but she has the mentality of a nine to 11 year old," Anthony explained.

It's unclear why there was a gap in reporting her missing. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office wouldn't comment. Anthony said it was because he was dealing with other police departments. He said after some back and forth, he got the missing person case opened with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office stated there have been statements Etta could have traveled to Tennessee, but there is no evidence to support that. Regardless, Anthony went there and searched, but found nothing. Etta's dad said she’s never been off the grid like this.

Now he is continuing to search with the help of private investigators to bring Etta back home. Investigators with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the case is open and active so they won’t comment further on the case.