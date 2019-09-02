UPDATE: St. Petersburg police say Lamb was found early Sunday some 20 blocks from where he last was seen. He was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

The original story is below.

---

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man they say has mental and cognitive issues.

Alan Lamb, 68, was last seen at 6:40 p.m. Friday at 820 15th St. N., police said.

He is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red and blue thin plaid long-sleeve shirt, dark jogging pants and possibly only one shoe.

Anyone with information, please call St. Petersburg police at (727) 893-7780.

