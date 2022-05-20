Search for missing swimmer off Johns Pass ongoing

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Authorities are entering a second full day in their search for a missing swimmer off Johns Pass in the Gulf of Mexico.
Four people out in the water Wednesday evening somehow became distressed, prompting some paddleboarders nearby to rescue them, a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.
However, a fourth person could not be found.
The sheriff's office marine unit and dive team are continuing to look in the area following a search Thursday.
There was no other information about the swimmers or the water conditions immediately available, the sheriff's office spokesperson said. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to be in the area for most of the day Friday.