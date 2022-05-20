Search for missing swimmer off Johns Pass ongoing

Paddleboarders tried to save four people in the water Wednesday evening, however, one person did not make it back to shore.

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Authorities are entering a second full day in their search for a missing swimmer off Johns Pass in the Gulf of Mexico.

Four people out in the water Wednesday evening somehow became distressed, prompting some paddleboarders nearby to rescue them, a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

However, a fourth person could not be found.

The sheriff's office marine unit and dive team are continuing to look in the area following a search Thursday.