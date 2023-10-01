x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pinellas County

Largo police looking for missing 67-year-old woman last seen near Clearwater

Cathy Lammers was last heard from around 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning after sending an incoherent text message to a close friend, police said in a statement.
Credit: Largo Police Department
Cathy Lammers, 67.

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department is looking for a missing 67-year-old woman who was last seen in the area of Clearwater Beach and Memorial Causeway, according to a news release.

Cathy Lammers was last heard from around 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning after sending an incoherent text message to a close friend, police said in a statement. 

Police explained that Lammers left her home, leaving her insulin and cell phone behind, the front door open and the water running. She is insulin-dependent and has other medical concerns.

She is believed to be driving a red 2013 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan with the Florida tag 87BQIA.

Lammers is described as being 5 foot, 4 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with blue eyes and white/blonde hair. 

Anyone with information regarding Cathy Lammers is asked to contact the Largo Police
Department (727-587-6730) or your local police department. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Clearwater launches 6-month effort to curb bike, pedestrian crashes

Before You Leave, Check This Out