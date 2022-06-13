Missing 70-year-old woman found dead in Boca Ciega Bay

Police say there is no sign of foul play at this time.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say a body found Monday in Boca Ciega Bay near the Pinellas Bayway belongs to a 70-year-old St. Petersburg woman who went missing late Sunday.

Arlete Desousa, who lived in the area on Brittany Drive South, was reported missing hours after her last contact with a relative, according to the department.

Investigators led a search by land and air but weren't able to find her. It wasn't until just after 10 a.m. Monday that police say a passerby spotted a body in the water near Osprey Drive South and called 911.

Based on preliminary investigation, officers say there is no sign of foul play at this time. The body has been turned over to the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.