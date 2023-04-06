MLK Coalition says Pinellas County School Board locked them out of community center in Clearwater

The volunteer-ran coalition held a protest on Thursday against the school board for evicting them and called for the board to give them reasons behind the removal.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition in Clearwater says they have been locked out of the MLK community center by the Pinellas County School Board without a reason why.

The group says they restored the space after it was initially condemned by the school board to serve the local community — providing a space to have weddings, family repass, reunions, food pantry, adult services that assist with rent payments, utility bills, senior homeowners renovations and a cold weather shelter for the homeless, the coalition detailed in a news release.

The center was a "vital hub" for the community to come together for important events and services they would otherwise not be able to afford, the group said.

"We are deeply disappointed by the Pinellas County School Board's decision to lock us out of the Martin Luther King Jr Center," Carmen Lundy, MLK Coalition board president, said in a statement. "We will not stand by and let the school board take away this vital resource from our community. We call on the school board to give back access to the center so that these services can continue to be accessible to the community."

"My concern is, you're closing the center down and you're also shutting our whole community down," Harry Preston, a longtime community member, said in a statement. "The Martin Luther King Center here is all that we have. Matter of fact, they let us come in, we rent an office in there, we don't have to pay rent. They just let us use it. Because we are trying to help our community."

"This lifeline of support is important to them [the community]," Lundy said. "We're just saying why would you take away something that's a value of importance to help with the sustainability of a community.

"You're not closing down a center, you're closing down a community."

10 Tampa Bay did reach out to Pinellas County School for a response and received this statement:

Pinellas County Schools met with the MLK Coalition on July 21, 2022, regarding the district’s intent not to renew the lease upon its expiration in October. In September, the district notified the group their lease would not be renewed when it expired on October 23, 2022. The district worked closely with the MLK Coalition and gave them additional time to transition out of the facility.