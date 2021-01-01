Mobile home fire breaks out in Clearwater

A structure has partially collapsed.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A fire broke out Friday afternoon at a home in the Boulevard Estates mobile home park in Clearwater.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m.

Firefighters took defensive positions to keep the flames from spreading to adjacent mobile homes.

No injuries were immediately reported. However, at least one structure has partially collapsed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

