Mobile home fire breaks out in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A fire broke out Friday afternoon at a home in the Boulevard Estates mobile home park in Clearwater.
It happened shortly before 5 p.m.
Firefighters took defensive positions to keep the flames from spreading to adjacent mobile homes.
No injuries were immediately reported. However, at least one structure has partially collapsed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
