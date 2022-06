The cause of the fire is still unknown.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Fire and Rescue were called out to a mobile home fire Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release.

The city said fire crews were called just before 1:30 p.m. to the Boulevard II Mobile Home Park, located in the area of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and 1st Street.

No one was at home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

