New mobility mat unveiled at Sunset Beach

The new mat is located at 1800 Gulf Road in Tarpon Springs.

Example video title will go here for this video

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — City officials and community members gathered Wednesday morning to unveil a new mobility mat installation at Sunset Beach.

The approximately 100-foot-long mobility mat is located at 1800 Gulf Road on the northwest side of the beach, the city of Tarpon Springs says. The mat is 6.5 inches wide, which will allow individuals with wheelchairs and powerchairs of all sizes to utilize it.

The city of Tarpon Springs says it plans to move accessible parking spots to the area at the base of the "Mobi-mat" in the near future.

“Our community is excited to receive this generous donation from the Forward Foundation,” Tarpon Springs Mayor Costa Vatikiotis said. “It means that all, regardless of their physical abilities, can come enjoy the beauty of Sunset Beach.”

The mat was donated to the city by the Michael & Robin Lally Forward Foundation.