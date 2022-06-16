Monument honoring legacy of indigenous group debuted in Indian Shores

The newly-unveiled monument is located at James J. Lawrence Veterans Memorial Park inside Tiki Gardens.

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — A new monument honoring the legacy of an indigenous group was unveiled Thursday morning in Indian Shores.

The collaboration between the town of Indian Shores and Legacy Vacation Resorts - Indian Shores gave birth to the structure, which honors the Tocobaga — the Native people of the region.

Visitors can expect to see a plaza with a bronze sculpture of a man, woman and a grandmother holding a baby based on the town’s logo.

City leaders say the memorial will be a place for people in the community to come together and "reflect on the rich history of the Tocobaga." There will also be a new sidewalk, sponsored by the resort, that is a direct path to the beach.