ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s the most exciting and dynamic project slated to change the face of St. Petersburg, according to Mayor Rick Kriseman.

Redevelopment of the city’s former police station – and the surrounding site in the booming EDGE District – has been a big topic of debate since St. Pete PD moved into a brand new $78 million dollar building across the street. It has all the latest crime-fighting technology – and can handle a direct hit from a Category 5 hurricane.

Now, the mayor is unveiling the proverbial blueprint for progress.

100,000 square feet of office space

22,000 square feet of retail and restaurants

30 new ‘workforce housing’ units

60 new condos

And 400 public parking spaces in a shiny new garage

“The sun is shining bright on St. Pete, the exciting EDGE District, and our many residents and visitors who will benefit from this development,” said Mayor Kriseman.

The plan will be presented to the St. Petersburg City Council on Dec. 12.

Former St. Petersburg Police Department headquarters. It consists of two buildings The first was built in 1951. The second building was added to the two-acre site in 1978.

St. Petersburg Mayor's Office

