CLEARWATER, Fla. — Mere hours after the clock struck midnight, baby Andy was born -- the first at Morton Plant Hospital in 2020.
Anna-Lace gave birth to him at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Andy weighs 9-pounds, 6-ounces and is 20.5-inches long, the hospital says. He was welcomed into the world by his mother and father, J.M. Hurley, and joins two other siblings.
They, too, were born at Morton Plant, but Andy has the special distinction of being the first on New Year's Day.
RELATED: Welcome to the world: Here's the first baby of 2020 born at St. Joseph's Hospital
What other people are reading right now:
- 750 soldiers deploy to Middle East after U.S. Embassy attack in Iraq
- Pope Francis apologizes after slapping woman's hand when she yanks his arm
- Two Jewish men sucker-punched on the sidewalk (video)
- New Florida laws going into effect Jan. 1
- Disney offers Florida residents 4-day tickets for $49 per day
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter