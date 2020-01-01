CLEARWATER, Fla. — Mere hours after the clock struck midnight, baby Andy was born -- the first at Morton Plant Hospital in 2020.

Anna-Lace gave birth to him at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Andy weighs 9-pounds, 6-ounces and is 20.5-inches long, the hospital says. He was welcomed into the world by his mother and father, J.M. Hurley, and joins two other siblings.

They, too, were born at Morton Plant, but Andy has the special distinction of being the first on New Year's Day.

