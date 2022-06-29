Motorcyclist dies after becoming trapped under semi in Largo, police say

Officers said the motorcycle rear-ended the truck as the semi was making a right turn.

LARGO, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after they rear-ended a semi-truck and became trapped underneath, the Largo Police Department said.

Officers said they were called around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Tall Pines Drive and Ulmerton Road in response to a crash involving a semi-truck and motorcycle.

Police said the semi was making a right turn onto Tall Pines Drive from Ulmerton Road when the motorcycle rear-ended the truck.

That's when both the motorcyclist and the motorcycle became trapped underneath the truck.

The department said Largo Fire Rescue responded to the crash to assist but the motorcyclist had died.

Officers said the semi-truck driver was not hurt and did not "exhibit any signs of intoxication."