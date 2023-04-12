57-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash in Seminole

The sheriff's office cited speed and impairment as factors in the crash.

SEMINOLE, Fla. — A 57-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into a guardrail Tuesday night, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The man was going south on Seminole Boulevard at a fast speed when he approached a left curve and his motorcycle collided with a guardrail, authorities said in a statement.

The sheriff's office said the motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and later taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

"According to investigators, speed and impairment appear to be factors in the crash," the sheriff's office said.