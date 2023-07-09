Motorcyclist dies after crashing into concrete barrier wall in St. Pete

​The 22-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 22-year-old man from South Carolina died after crashing into a concrete barrier wall early Thursday morning in St. Petersburg, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the man drove past road closure signs onto the 4th Street North entrance ramp to northbound Interstate 275 when he crashed into the wall and was ejected from the bike.

The 22-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he later died.