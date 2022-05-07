Police: Motorcyclist dead after crash with SUV in St. Petersburg

The other driver didn't suffer from any injuries and was released from the scene of the crash after talking to investigators, officers report.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man is dead after a crash with an SUV Friday night in St. Petersburg, police report.

Around 10:30 p.m., a 39-year-old man was riding a black Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on 38th Avenue North approaching 34th Street North. At the same time, a red Chevy Traverse was traveling westbound on 34th Street North.

According to police, the SUV made a left turn onto the road into the motorcycle's path. The motorcyclist crashed into the front passenger corner of the car, officers explain.

The 39-year-old man was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the other driver didn't suffer from any injuries and was released from the scene of the crash after talking to investigators.