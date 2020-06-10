Motorcyclist killed in fiery crash in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A person died after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a car and caught fire.
It happened after 9 p.m. Monday at Keene Road and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard, according to Clearwater police.
Police are trying to figure out what led up to the crash. It's not yet known who caused it.
People are asked to avoid the area for the next few hours.
What other people are reading right now:
- Trump, still infectious, removes mask upon White House return
- Trump declares 'I get it,' then leaves hospital for drive-by wave to supporters
- Florida's voter registration site experiences issues hours before deadline
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- Generous act reunites deaf dog with owner
- NHC: Delta strengthens into a 75-mph hurricane
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter