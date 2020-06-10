Motorcyclist killed in fiery crash in Clearwater

People are asked to avoid the area.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A person died after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a car and caught fire.

It happened after 9 p.m. Monday at Keene Road and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard, according to Clearwater police.

Police are trying to figure out what led up to the crash. It's not yet known who caused it.

People are asked to avoid the area for the next few hours.

#Clearwater #traffic news: The intersection of Keene and Gulf-to-Bay is shut down as we investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle. Drivers should avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/zZpAqdTn1m — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) October 6, 2020

