Pinellas County

Motorcyclist killed in Largo car crash, police say

Law enforcement believes the motorcyclist's speed on the road is a factor that led to the death.
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com

LARGO, Fla. — A person on a motorcycle died after crashing into an SUV in Largo on Monday, police say.

The crash happened in the 7300 block of Ulmerton Road at around 1 p.m., the Largo Police Department said in a news release. Officers said the driver of the SUV was trying to make a U-turn when the motorcyclist crashed into the passenger side of the SUV.

The person on the motorcycle was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The SUV driver had no reported injuries and police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Authorities say the motorcycle's speed before the crash may have been a factor in the person's death.

The crash remains under investigation by the Largo Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit. 

