x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

Holiday man killed in motorcycle crash

The 24-year-old's identity has not yet been released.
Credit: Thinkstock
Police lights, stock image.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A 24-year-old man from Holiday lost control of his motorcycle and died in a crash Saturday evening, troopers said.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Alderman Road near Eagles Nest Drive, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The man was speeding eastbound on Alderman Road when he lost control, left the road, overturned and collided with a utility pole, troopers said. He died at the scene.

FHP noted he was wearing his helmet.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter