Holiday man killed in motorcycle crash

The 24-year-old's identity has not yet been released.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A 24-year-old man from Holiday lost control of his motorcycle and died in a crash Saturday evening, troopers said.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Alderman Road near Eagles Nest Drive, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The man was speeding eastbound on Alderman Road when he lost control, left the road, overturned and collided with a utility pole, troopers said. He died at the scene.

FHP noted he was wearing his helmet.

The man's identity has not yet been released.