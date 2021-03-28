Holiday man killed in motorcycle crash

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A 24-year-old man from Holiday lost control of his motorcycle and died in a crash Saturday evening, troopers said.
It happened just after 6 p.m. on Alderman Road near Eagles Nest Drive, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.
The man was speeding eastbound on Alderman Road when he lost control, left the road, overturned and collided with a utility pole, troopers said. He died at the scene.
FHP noted he was wearing his helmet.
The man's identity has not yet been released.
