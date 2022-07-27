Motorcyclist killed in crash on US 19 in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist on southbound U.S. Highway 19.
Law enforcement responded just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on the highway just north of Alderman Road, according to an agency spokesperson.
Troopers say a car heading north turned into the path of the motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man from Palm Harbor, at Colonial Boulevard. The motorcyclist then crashed into the right side of the car, the crash report reads.
The three outside lanes on U.S. 19 are closed to traffic while the inside lane remains open. Drivers in the area are said to expect delays or find an alternate route in the area.