Motorcyclist killed in crash on US 19 in Palm Harbor

Drivers should expect delays in the southbound lanes.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist on southbound U.S. Highway 19.

Law enforcement responded just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on the highway just north of Alderman Road, according to an agency spokesperson.

Troopers say a car heading north turned into the path of the motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man from Palm Harbor, at Colonial Boulevard. The motorcyclist then crashed into the right side of the car, the crash report reads.