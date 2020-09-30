Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Largo crash

LARGO, Fla — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash Tuesday night in Largo.
Officers with the Largo Police Department were dispatched to East Bay Drive and Newport Drive around 9:30 p.m. where the crash happened.
Investigators say the motorcyclist was riding eastbound on East Bay Dr. when a silver Ford Fusion made a left turn from the westbound lane of East Bay Dr. towards Newport Dr. in front of the motorcycle.
Police say the motorcyclist braked heavily in order to avoid the crash but was unable to stop in time. Largo police say he was hit by the Fusion and taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.
At this time, the rider remains in critical condition after significant aid was provided to him by FD and medical staff. A helmet was not worn and police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
