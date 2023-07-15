Crews work to contain large mulch fire in Pinellas Park

There have been no reported injuries.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Firefighters are working to contain a large mulch fire in Pinellas County, authorities say.

On Saturday afternoon, Pinellas County officials say crews responded to a report of a mulch fire located on 126 Avenue North in Pinellas Park.

The Pinellas County Fire Department says flames from the fire are near an overpass where people usually throw their trash and junk.

The incident is a two-alarm fire in an industrial area, the department says.

Authorities say they are still working to contain the fire from spreading.