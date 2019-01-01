Police have found at least two people dead inside a home during a welfare check in Tarpon Springs.

Officers responded around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Bernice Boulevard and Juanita Way.

The individuals' deaths appear suspicious, police say.

Detectives are working to get a search warrant to figure out what led up to the deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

