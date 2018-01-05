ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Cheyenne Snyder had left a mess in the house and that apparently was enough for a man with a lengthy criminal past to shoot and kill her.

Worse yet, St. Petersburg police say 40-year-old Angelo Beckford hid her body in a storage tote moved to a backyard storage shed.

Beckford last was released from prison on April 1 and had been staying in his mother's house in the area of 16th Avenue and 6th Street South, Maj. Shannon Halstead said. There was nothing of note about Beckford until neighbors around noon Monday interacted with him and heard him describe how much of a violent person he was.

They quickly became concerned in that moment, said Halstead, which worsened when he showed them what appeared to be a female body.

“I want to emphasize that the citizens involved in this case who came forward and provided timely information to us were instrumental in bringing justice to Cheyenne and her family," Halstead said.

The neighbors went to police and were able to point out the house to officers where they came across the frightening scene.

"We knew that (Beckford) had a violent criminal history and that was, in fact, his mother's address," Halstead said. His mother had died months earlier. "The SWAT team was activated because of his violent felony history."

Beckford was arrested without incident on possession of cocaine despite earlier reports he ran off when officers tried to talk with him.

Snyder's body was found inside of a storage tote that appeared to be moved from the house to the shed-like structure. Beckford confessed to the killing, Halstead said, saying they argued about a mess in the house and he shot her.

She was 29 years old and had been living in Florida for about the past decade. Originally from Galion, Ohio, she was a mother of two and grew up playing volleyball.

Police believe the relationship between Beckford and Snyder wasn't more than a week long, and the two struggled with drug addiction.

Jail records show Beckford also is charged with aggravated assault and a parole violation.

He last was released from prison in early April and has spent the past decade in and out of confinement, with a criminal record dating to 1997.

