NAACP to hold news conference outside St. Pete school where racist graffiti was found

The person responsible for the message was not immediately identified.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The NAACP's St. Petersburg Branch will hold a news conference this week in front of a Tampa Bay area school that was recently targeted with racist and threatening graffiti.

NAACP leaders will be joined by area pastors, stakeholders, parents, students and members of Democratic State Sen. Darryl Rouson's team. They are scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday outside St. Petersburg Catholic High School.

In mid-January, the campus learned somebody had written a message on a bathroom wall. The message included profane and racist language. It threatened to kill Black people and included a racial slur.

In a subsequent letter to families, Principal Ross Bubolz condemned the racism as "deeply concerning and reprehensible." Bubolz said he contacted the Diocese of St. Petersburg and St. Pete Police Department to investigate, ultimately determining there was not "a specific, credible threat" to students. The principal urged parents to have conversations with their students about the matter.

After the racist message came to light, NAACP St. Petersburg Branch President Esther Matthews wrote a letter to Bubolz, requesting a meeting and stating the student body had not "been convened to address the racial tension" on campus. Matthews wants the school to develop a clear plan for how students can learn from the situation.

Following the incident, Superintendent Christopher Pastura said an online anonymous reporting system, which had already been in the works, was being launched.