Tampa man accused of streaking at Valspar Championship

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A Tampa man was arrested after he was accused of streaking across the fairway of the Valspar Championship over the weekend.

According to an arrest report, Mark Lynn, 34, took off his clothes and ran onto the fairway of Innisbrook golf course just before 6:30 p.m. during the Valspar Championship on Sunday.

The course was crowded with a large number of spectators, the arrest records show, which is expected as the Valspar Championship brings out thousands of fans each year to watch the pros tee off against the best right in Palm Harbor.

The man was "highly intoxicated," the report says. And his actions caused a disturbance and hindered the game of play.

Lynn was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a charge of disorderly intoxication. He has since bonded out.