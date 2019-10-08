ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies responded to calls of a possible drowning and a fight in progress at Gandy Beach Saturday.
When investigators arrived they found a woman who was nearly drowned. They said she was sent to Tampa General Hospital for care.
Detectives said the woman's 6-year-old son got in the water and tried to save her.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
