PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Nebraska Avenue at Belcher Road in Palm Harbor is completely shut down because of a crash involving a chemical spill, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office tweet.

Deputies are reported to be currently assisting with traffic while FHP troopers investigate the crash.

The public is asked to please avoid the area and look for alternate routes, the tweet reads.