ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A new book showcases the work of body painter Nicole Hays and her models at popular murals, landmarks and destinations around St. Petersburg.

"I have fallen in love with St. Pete," Said Hays, who's been body painting for the past eight years. "Just to incorporate my body paint somehow with the beauty of St. Pete, it's become a dream for me."

Hays worked with photographer Michael Sheehan to create a photo book of her work, which will be released Aug. 25.

Hays said she likes to have 4-6 hours to do a full body paint. Fifteen of her mural-blending body paints are on display in the new book, which she said showcases the diversity of models and artists around St. Petersburg.

There will be a release party at Kozuba & Sons Distillery, in St. Petersburg, from 7:30-8:30pm. The party will also have a performance of the circus production "Lumiere: Escape From Darkness."

