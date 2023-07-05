Clearwater city manager selects new police chief

Michael Walek has been serving as interim chief since former Chief Daniel Slaughter retired in May.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department has a new chief of police as of Wednesday.

In a news release, city leaders announced Eric Gandy as the 14th chief of police for the department.

The 56-year-old is the former deputy chief of the department. He retired from law enforcement after 31 years, but in 2022 he served as Clearwater's director of marine and aviation.

"I'm looking forward to leading a forward-thinking and highly regarded police department and the employees dedicated to public safety and the citizens we serve," Gandy said in a statement. "For three decades, the city and department provided me with the opportunity and support necessary to develop and succeed.

"I'm committed to doing the same for CPD employees and our future leadership."

City Manager Jennifer Poirrier announced the selection of Gandy as chief of police. It will be effective July 29, and he will be sworn in July 31 at a city council work session.

"Eric's reputation in the law enforcement community, among city staff, and our community makes him the ideal pick for chief of police," Poirrier said in a statement. "In his over 30 years of service in the police department and his most recent role as director of the marine and aviation department, Eric has demonstrated an affinity for problem-solving and giving attention to detail.

"His work ethic, experience, and dedication will be a compliment to an already exemplary Senior Executive Team."

Michael Walek has been serving as interim chief since former Chief Daniel Slaughter retired in May. Once Gandy begins working with his new title, Wlalek will return to his deputy chief role.