New fire station unveiled in Clearwater Beach, replacing previous 59-year-old building

The new $10 million station, which is just under 11,000 square feet, is located off Mandalay Avenue — serving Clearwater Beach.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Some first responders in Clearwater are now working out of a brand-new building following the unveiling of the newest fire station.

Clearwater Rescue & Fire Department held a grand opening Monday morning for Station 46 with a ribbon cutting and open house. The new station comes after the old one, which opened back in 1964, was torn down last year.

Construction on the new two-story building just ended in August.

"It has the original fire poles from the previous station, as well as part of the original fade when it was formerly known as Station 2," city leaders said in a statement.

First responders will be able to take advantage of features like an engine and rescue unit, an area for firefighters to treat stingray cases and some Parks and Recreation equipment.