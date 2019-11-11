ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — City leaders hope additional lighting on the Pinellas Trail will make people feel safer and more comfortable using the trail during later hours. On Saturday, the city officially turned on 27 LED lights installed along the trail between 24th Street S. and 20th Street S.

People who frequent the Warehouse Arts District have been pushing for more lighting for a long time. Cheryl Stacks, the St. Petersburg Transportation Manager says this is the city's first effort to increase lighting on the trail. City leaders could consider extending the lighting even farther once they see the difference it makes for people in the Warehouse Arts District.

The hours of operation on the newly lit portion of the Pinellas Trail have been extended until 11 p.m. Like most other city and county parks, the rest of the trail closes 30 minutes after dusk.

City leaders believe keeping this new section lit and open encourages a more walkable and bikable environment in an up and coming district that often holds events during later hours

