Nursing home employee accused of pushing resident over request for ice

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — An employee at a Palm Harbor nursing home was arrested after she was accused of pushing a resident on Wednesday, May 24.

Delana Dallas-Hudson, a 51-year-old certified nursing assistant, is charged with abuse of a disabled adult, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies began investigating after the administrative coordinator at Orchid Cove at Palm Harbor reported the incident. Throughout the investigation, deputies learned that Dallas-Hudson allegedly pushed the person to the ground after they requested ice from her several times.

Witnesses told deputies they heard the person who was disabled request ice and then recounted hearing someone falling to the ground, the sheriff's office reports.

One staff member event recounted hearing Dallas-Hudson yell, "Go ahead, hit me."

According to the sheriff's office, the person requested ice, but Dallas-Hudson brought them a cup of ice with water.

"The victim, who is nearly non-verbal, began following Dallas-Hudson, stating 'ice' when Dallas-Hudson grabbed and crushed the cup the victim was holding, causing the ice water to spray all over the victim," authorities said. "Dallas-Hudson then pushed the victim to the ground."

That person suffered minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies were able to speak with Dallas-Hudson who admitted to crushing to the events and said she pushed the person in the chest even though they offered no threat of violence to her, Pinellas County deputies said.