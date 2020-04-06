Police: Protester with loaded gun throws object at St. Petersburg police chief

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A day of peaceful protests in St. Petersburg was interrupted by the police chief and a major becoming a target for a thrown projectile.
The St. Petersburg Police Department tweeted Wednesday evening police asked a group of people to get onto the sidewalk to open 1st Avenue N. to traffic. That's when someone threw an object at Chief Anthony Holloway and the major, the agency said.
The person, who was said to have had a loaded gun in his waistband, was taken into police custody.
Earlier in the day, Holloway met with some of the protesters several times into the evening hours.
And while some of the face-to-face conversations resulted in screaming rather than a back-and-forth dialogue, Holloway said he understood: Protesters are angry, and when they are ready, they will talk to him.
