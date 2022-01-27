Off-duty Clearwater cop arrested, accused of falsely imprisoning and battering ex-girlfriend

Authorities say Jason Lambe refused to let his ex leave the home and threatened to kill her.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An off-duty Clearwater police officer is behind bars after authorities say he falsely imprisoned his ex-girlfriend, battered her and threatened to kill her.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Jason Lambe arrived at his ex's home on Jan. 23. That's when he took her phone and refused to let her leave for multiple days, according to a press release.

While falsely imprisoned, deputies say the woman was battered and Lambe threatened to kill her and then himself. During the ordeal, the sheriff's office says the woman suffered multiple minor injuries.

At 2 a.m. on Jan. 27 deputies arrived outside the Dunedin home, in response to a domestic call, and took Lambe into custody after they say he refused commands and resisted deputies.

The 42-year-old now faces several charges including domestic battery, tampering with a witness, false imprisonment, resisting an officer without violence and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Since his arrest, the Clearwater Police Department says Lambe has been placed on administrative leave.

"Upon learning of the arrest, the department immediately initiated the process required to separate employment. The employee will be placed on administrative leave without pay while the process to separate is underway," said Police Chief Dan Slaughter.

"We are deeply troubled to learn what the victim and her family experienced. There is nothing that excuses that kind of behavior. We hope Mr. Lambe gets the help that so many people have encouraged him to receive," the chief added.