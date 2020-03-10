Off-duty Pasco County deputy accused of drunk driving

Cameron Hokanson was arrested in Pinellas County on Friday.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An off-duty deputy with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office was arrested for driving under the influence, authorities said.

Cameron Hokanson, 27, was pulled over just before 7 p.m. Friday for speeding at about 70 mph on McMullen-Booth Road, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The posted speed limit in the area is 45 mph.

Pinellas deputies say Hokanson, an off-duty deputy with the Pasco agency, appeared to be drunk with an odor on his breath and bloodshot, watery eyes. He reportedly said he was coming from the Dunedin Brewery and later claimed not to have had anything to drink.

Hokanson performed poorly during a field sobriety test, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

