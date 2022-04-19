Officer hospitalized after shooting in Pinellas Park

Police say the officer is stable.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas Park police officer is recovering at a hospital after exchanging gunfire Tuesday evening, police say.

According to authorities, the incident happened in the 4900 block of Ulmerton Road near a Circle K Gas Station in Pinellas Park. Police say the officer is stable and the person who police say exchanged gunfire is in custody.

What sparked the shooting and the condition of the other person involved have not been released.

10 Tampa Bay has a crew at the scene of the shooting. This story will be updated once authorities release more information.