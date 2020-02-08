x
Person barricades self inside after shooting at officer: Largo police

Efforts are ongoing to get the person out peacefully.
LARGO, Fla. — Police are working to get a person outside after they barricaded themself after reportedly shooting at an officer.

It is happening roughly in the area of 142nd Avenue N of Largo.

Largo police said the officer who was fired upon was not hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

