Person barricades self inside after shooting at officer: Largo police

LARGO, Fla. — Police are working to get a person outside after they barricaded themself after reportedly shooting at an officer.
It is happening roughly in the area of 142nd Avenue N of Largo.
Largo police said the officer who was fired upon was not hurt.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
